WATCH: Surprise Fan Steals Show At Orchestra

EPHESUS, Turkey (CNN) — A premier Orchestra’s illustrious performance was upstaged by a surprise adorable furry fan, who walked aimlessly into stardom.

A dog wandered on stage during a performance by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra.

It happened at the 31st international Izmir Festival in Ephesus.

The unexpected guest prompted laughter and applause from the audience. He eventually took a seat near the first-chair violinist.

Turkish pianist Fazil called it “the cutest moment in classical music.”

It just goes to show music lovers come in all shapes and sizes.