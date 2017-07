LOS ANGELES, California (CNN) — It looks like a bus, but it’s actually a hotel on wheels.

Cabin is a custom-designed bus that provides cozy sleeping quarters and post hotel amenities.

It features a 24/7 attendant, bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and a downstairs Lounge.

There’s even morning espresso and evening tea.

Cabin’s creators aim to turn tedious regional trips into a luxurious experience.

The first route will start July 14th between San Francisco and Los Angeles.