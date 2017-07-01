Original R2-D2 Sells For Hefty Price

LOS ANGELES, California (CNN) — Many Star Wars fans consider R2-D2 to be a priceless part of the saga, but it turns out he does have a price.

A complete R2-D2 unit used in five Star Wars films sold at an auction for $2.75 million.

Luke Skywalker’s famous sidekick fetched the hefty price at the Los Angeles Auction House Profiles in History. It was part of a limited Hollywood action that also included lightsaber used by Mark Hamill.

The company says the droid is thought to be the only complete R2 in the public domain.

The identify of the winning bidder was not immediately available but apparently, this was the droid they were looking for.