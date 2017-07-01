OCSO Investigate Early Morning Shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Shots were fired near Split Oaks Saloon around 2:30 a.m. on West James Lee Boulevard in Crestview.

Upon arrival to the scene there were no victims, but moments later officials received a call from North Okaloosa Medical Center stating a man arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg.

OCSO is asking anyone with information to contact OCSO at 850-689-5705 or Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.