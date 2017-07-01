OCSO: Ask For Assistance In Search For Armed Robber

By Published: Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG)  —  Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information regarding an armed robbery.

In an emailed press release from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office(OCSO) a man entered a Shell Gas Station on Greene Acres Road with a revolver around 4:00 a.m.

The male demanded money and ordered the clerk onto the floor.  He fled when a newspaper delivery woman interrupted the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s, wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information, call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

