Mother Murdered Hours After Facebook Post

LAKE WORTH, Florida (CNN) — A central Florida mother was murdered shortly after making a Facebook video post.

Police are trying to determine if there is a connection between the two.

Family and friends gathered in front of the house where 33-year-old makeva Jenkins lived until a masked man knocked on the door at 2 a.m., shooting and killing Jenkins.

A bubbly entrepreneur upbeat about her newfound business success posted a video on Facebook.

Jenkins said in the video, “Hi, I’m makeva Jenkins, Prime Enterprise Girl, business strategist; if you’re looking to start or improve a successful business, I’m the plug, I’m your go-to girl.” She kept up a steady stream of motivational social posts and was unflinchingly honest, perhaps revealing too much in her last post writing late Wednesday night. “I’m in awe of how far I’ve come. We over came being homeless in 2013-2014 to reaching my six figure mark in 2015 to now making multi-six figures.”

Detectives have not said whether there is any link between the post and her being killed just hours later.

“I just sound so boring and I know the info is so good, and I just want to get on the video like ‘hey I’m Makeva with the prime enterprise group, welcome. I’m here to talk about business.’ I wish I had that personality” Jenkins says in her video.

Jenkins has been married to Euri Jenkins since 2011. According to court documents, they have three young children including a year old baby. Jenkins and others began pulling mattresses and other items out of the house around noon, and declined to comment. An unidentified neighbor said, “I’m a little worried, I’m glad I’m moving out of the neighborhood, but I’m worried.”

The Sheriff’s Office says the masked intruder shot Jenkins, then fled in a family car, which was later recovered.

They have not said whether Jenkins husband was home at the time, and where the children were during the fatal altercation. It is an active and on-going investigation.