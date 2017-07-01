Man Claims Armed Robber Shot Him in the Foot

NICEVILLE, Florida (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a armed robbery.

According to an emailed press release OCSO responded to Twin Cities Hospital around 3:15 p.m. where a Niceville area man was getting treatment for a gunshot wound to the foot. He claimed he was shot in the foot during a home invasion robbery Friday.

The man told officials a suspect pushed in his front door at the 100 block of Dominica Circle and demanded money. The robber was not satisfied with the amount so the suspect hit him in the face and shot his foot before leaving with money according to OCSO news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital by his girlfriend.

The armed robber is described as a black male between the ages of 20 and 25 with shoulder length dreads in a ponytail. The victim says he was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or crime stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.