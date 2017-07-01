BREAKING: Possible Ammonia Leak Reported in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG)- A possible HAZMAT leak, believed to be an anhydrous ammonia leak is being investigated in the area of Green Street and Blount Street in Pensacola.

The ammonia leak is being reported at MDV Nash Finch Company.

The Escambia County Emergency Management center need residents within a 2,500-foot radius of 4150 West to shelter in place, stay indoors, and do not open windows or doors, Turn off their air conditioners and fans that man circulate outside air into the home, Bring in all pets, and monitor News 5 until the all clear is given

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Department are assisting the Escambia Fire Rescue Department on the scene.

This is a developing story, more information to come.