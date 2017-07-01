Baby Born Twice Celebrates 1st Birthday

KEWISVILLE, Texas (CBS) — A north Texas girl was born *twice* and is now being called a miracle fighter.

The first time she needed life-saving fetal surgery. The girls mother, Margaret Boemer, said, “I do call her my miracle fighter and I think that describes her well.”

Margaret and Jeff Boemer never gave up hope about their daughter Lynlee. During the pregnancy, doctors discovered a large tumor that was causing Lynlee heart failure and stealing her blood, and after visiting multiple doctors, they found surgeons at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston to partially remove her from the uterus to take out the tumor.

“To think that some of the doctors wanted us to terminate her is just very difficult,” said Margaret.

Lynlee was born 13 weeks later, and has had a year filled with tests and check-ups.

“The tumor didn’t allow her glute muscles to grow and so they had to move muscle to make her glutes so she had trouble with balance at first and sitting up. She’s overcome this just like everything else” says Margaret.

Including a scare in April. “Her blood work came back higher than normal and elevated and so we were concerned her tumor was re-growing.” Lynlee is starting to say a few words, crawling, and almost walking by herself.

“Now that she’s on the move, you put her down, turn around, and she’s moved to the other side of the room” says her dad, Jeff.

Margaret says Lynlee is a very happy and joyful baby.

It was one year ago the Boemers brought little Lynlee home for the first time.

They say her life sends a message to other families. “I just want to let everyone know, there is hope and to give these babies a chance.”