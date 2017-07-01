Airport Traffic Expected to Jump for 4th of July

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Fourth of July travel season has already started and officials at Orlando International Airport are expecting the number of travelers passing through to jump 5.6 percent from last year.

Airport officials said that they expect anywhere from 123,000 to 148,000 passengers to pass through the airport each day during the holiday season.

The Fourth of July holiday travel season started last Tuesday and goes through July 8, according to the airport. The busiest day was expected to be on the Saturday before the holiday.

