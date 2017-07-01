Agency Sues State’s Public Safety Department Over Ad Bills

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – An ad agency is suing Mississippi’s Department of Public Safety over a more than $700,000-bill for seat belt usage and anti-drunken driving campaigns.

The Clarion-Ledger reports The Mann Agency LLC in Ridgeland filed suit Thursday in state court, claiming breach of contract and “fraud in the inducement.”

Agency owner Carol Mann tells the newspaper she was left holding $712,000 worth of bills – most for ads run with more than 70 media outlets including television, newspaper, radio and billboard companies – for months. DPS says the agency is simply following terms of the contract and federal regulations and will reimburse the agency only after it pays all the media bills.

But Mann says that DPS for years has paid the media bills as a “flow-through,” not as reimbursement.

