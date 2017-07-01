5-Year-Old Special Needs Boy Found Starved; Mother Arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (CNN) – A 24-year-old woman was arrested after her 5-year-old son was found so underweight that he was not even on the child medical charts for kids his age.

According to WKMG, Naomie Hall was arrested on Thursday after the Department of Children and Families responded to her home in DeLand. Hall lives with her husband, son and two other children, WKMG reports.

Daytona Beach Police say the 5-year-old was dehydrated, malnourished and was seen eating small pieces of old cereal on the living room floor.

WKMG reports that Hall told authorities she had not given her son his prescribed medication and that three to four days had passed before she tried feeding him. Hall told investigators she only knew the boy was hungry because he began chewing on his hands.

Police say the 5-year-old could not stand, walk or talk.

The boy was taken to the Child Protection Team Office, where he was seen by a doctor. Authorities say the boy weighed only 24.9 pounds.

The child was then transported to Halifax Hospital, where doctors say he hadn’t been bathed recently and his hands and feet were orange with blisters, according to authorities.

Hall has been charged with child neglect causing great harm.

WKMG reports Hall’s attorney argued with the judge saying she does not have a criminal history and has two other kids at home she needs to take care of. The judge lowered her bond from $50,000 to $35,000.

Hall’s husband declined comment and told reporters to go investigate her wife. He would not speak on her behalf. Hall is not allowed to have contact with the child unless it is under supervision.