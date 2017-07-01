4 Kids Found With Mom’s Body in Home

DETROIT, Michigan (CNN) — Police found four children inside a Detroit home alone Thursday night along with the body of their mother.

Police say the children who range in age from eight-months to 5-years-old were inside the home when their mother was stabbed multiple times. Neighbors say the mother was in her mid-20’s and moved to the home about a month ago.

“I mean, I feel real sorry for the kids because they didn’t have a chance,” says neighbor Michael Brown.

“Everybody out here wish that they had a chance to do something about it before it came to that,” said another neighbor Charles Jenkins.

A neighbor became suspicious after seeing the oldest child outside looking for help.

The neighbor discovered the body on the bed and called police. Police say the children are with a family member.

No word on a possible suspect yet, but a neighbor told police one of the children named his father as the attacker.