Trump Picks Indiana Health Commissioner for Surgeon General

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has nominated Indiana’s health commissioner to serve as the next U.S. surgeon general, choosing an anesthesiologist who served under Vice President Mike Pence.

The White House says Trump picked Dr. Jerome Adams for the position.

Adams was appointed by Pence, then Indiana’s governor, to serve as the state’s health commissioner in 2014.

Adams has been a prominent backer of allowing Indiana counties to start needle-exchange programs aimed at stemming the spread of diseases among intravenous drug users as the state struggles with opioid abuse.

If confirmed, Adams would succeed Dr. Vivek Murthy. Murthy resigned in April after helping during the transition between the two administrations.

