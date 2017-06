Police: Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital

UPDATE :

4:05 PM – A New York City police spokesman says the gunman inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital is dead. New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald tweeted Friday afternoon that the shooter had died. Police say at least two victims have been shot. According to a law enforcement official, the shooter was wearing a lab coat and had the rifle concealed inside it. The official was not authorized to speak on an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Police were still trying to identify how many people had been shot. Emergency crews had been kept from going inside the hospital while the shooter was at large.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Television images showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks. Police could be seen on the roof of the building, at one point, with their guns drawn. Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx. The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. Its emergency room is among the busiest in New York City. The hospital is about a mile and a half north of Yankee Stadium.

