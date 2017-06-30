Owa Amusement Park in Foley to Open July 21st

Take a ride on a massive roller coaster, zip around 100 feet in the air or ride a wave miles from the Gulf. You’ll get to do all that and more in just a matter of weeks.

“We really wanted to create an experience here where families could come and spend the day,” says Owa spokesperson Kristen Hellmich.

Twenty-one rides for all ages is certainly a good start but there’s more. “You will be able to ride all the rides, enjoy all the food and beverages. We’ll have Midway games open and also our retail shop,” says Hellmich.

Starting July 21st, the park will be open at 10 am daily, seven days a week. Tickets will go on sale on-line July 18th.

“The prices are $34.99 for general admission,” according to Hellmich. “Children that are 42 inches and under are $27.99. We have an active military and senior 60 years and up, $27.99 and kids 3 and under are free.”

Eight months after it began, a field of dreams is almost reality and this is just the beginning. The retail and dining phase of the development will open in September. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance visit http://www.owa.com.