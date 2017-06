A man drowns in Gulf Shores Friday afternoon.

The victim was a 49-year-old man from the Montgomery area. He was found floating and unresponsive in the water. Two good Samaritans pulled him ashore and began performing CPR. When first responders got there, they took over resuscitation efforts. They were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at 805 Plantation Road off Fort Morgan Road.

The incident remains under investigation.

Advertisement