LIVE Traffic Blog

5:35 A.M.-It’s a wet start for your early Friday morning commutes but looking good right now through mobile as far as interstate travel goes. No problems I-10 to I-65 or on the bayway or Causeway. Over towards Pensacola and specifically in the Milton area we’ve seen lots of rain and some flooded roadways including there on Highway 90 specifically Glover Lane and Highway 90 is closed by Florida Department of Transportation. Milton police are about to put up some barricades on Highway 90 between MLK Drive and Canal due to water over the roadway. and Highway 9 at Highway 87 also beginning to flood as well so use extra caution this morning to the Milton area. Florida Highway Patrol is still on the scene Florida Highway Patrol had an earlier accident I-10 eastbound around the 10 mile marker near the Pensacola Boulevard exit to continue to expect some delays there.

5:10 A.M.- Through the overnight hours it’s been pretty wet and there have been a number of accidents through the evening. Right now we’re down to one and that’s in the Theodore area there at Melissa and Maymount drive where a car apparently hit a tree and it did involve injuries. A wrecker is on the scene so they’re trying to get that taken care of. Alabama Highway Patrol is helping the right now. I-10 to I-65 looks good, no problems crossing the bayway or Causeway. Through Baldwin County were looking good and no major trouble spots on the Panhandle in Pensacola.

Reports from our News 5 Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.