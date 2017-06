Related Coverage Saraland Inmate Escapes While Waiting For Court

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An inmate who escaped from the Saraland Courthouse on Monday has been recaptured, according to the Saraland Police Department.

45-year-old Thomas Brown was arrested by a neighboring agency and charged with unrelated criminal charges Friday morning. He has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail and charged with first-degree escape.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post an update when available.