Floodwaters Wash Out Road

By Published:

MILTON, FL (WKRG)  Kyle DeLauretis woke up this morning to his road underwater.

“We can’t leave man. It sucks to be stuck in your house”, said DeLauretis.

Powerful waters from Blackwater River spilled onto Abbey street causing deep erosion and a huge crater in the middle of the street.

“Down inside the crack here is our water line”, said DeLauretis while pointing to gaping hole.

The damage is the result of six inches of rain falling in Milton over a two day period.

 

Vickie Gosnell is amazed by the flooding. She lives on John Matthews road. “It just poured overnight and I can tell where our septic tank is..it’s a pool and I don’t ever remember seeing that happen”, said Gosnell.

 

 

 

