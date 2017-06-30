City of Mobile Relocates 4th of July Celebration

By Published:
Millions of Americans will celebrate Independence Day with "driveway fireworks." (Pixabay/CC0)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Mobile announced changes to their 4th of July celebration scheduled for next Tuesday.

Now, the celebration will be held at Cooper Riverside Park in downtown Mobile instead of Battleship Memorial Park. According to city officials, the fields at Battleship Park are in poor condition from the recent heavy rains.

The decision to move the celebration was made because the fields could not handle the vehicle traffic.

Gates to the celebration will open at 2 p.m. followed by a concert from The Mobile Pops at 7 p.m. and the fireworks celebration will begin at 9 p.m.

Parking will be available at the Mobile Convention Center and the Mobile Civic Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s