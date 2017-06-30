City of Mobile Relocates 4th of July Celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Mobile announced changes to their 4th of July celebration scheduled for next Tuesday.

Now, the celebration will be held at Cooper Riverside Park in downtown Mobile instead of Battleship Memorial Park. According to city officials, the fields at Battleship Park are in poor condition from the recent heavy rains.

The decision to move the celebration was made because the fields could not handle the vehicle traffic.

Gates to the celebration will open at 2 p.m. followed by a concert from The Mobile Pops at 7 p.m. and the fireworks celebration will begin at 9 p.m.

Parking will be available at the Mobile Convention Center and the Mobile Civic Center.