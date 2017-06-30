BREAKING: Man Barricades Himself Inside Home in Bayou La Batre

Related Coverage 20+ Arrested in Mobile County Warrant Sweep

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A standoff between a man who barricaded himself inside his home and law enforcement in Bayou La Batre Friday morning. The Bayou La Batre Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the stand-off.

Police were called to the home around 5 a.m. Friday for a domestic violence situation. A woman told police that she got into a fight with her husband and it turned physical. He ended up barricaded himself inside the home. At this time, it appears the only person inside the home is the suspect.

Negotiators with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office were called in after a rifle barrel appeared in one of the windows of the home.

There is currently an active scene on Childress Avenue with SWAT team personnel on hand in the response.

This comes as the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls are attempting to serve 60 arrest warrants handed by a Mobile County Grand Jury. Thursday night alone, officers executed 24 warrants resulting in arrests.