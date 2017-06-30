BREAKING: OWA Amusement Park to Open Next Month in Baldwin County

Foley (WKRG) – The wait is almost over. Baldwin County’s newest attraction, The Park at OWA, a 21-ride, themed amusement park will open in Foley on July 21.

This afternoon, OWA officials also released ticket prices for admission to the park. Tickets can be purchased online beginning July 18 at 10 am. They will be available at the admissions office beginning on opening day.

General Admission — $34.99

Junior Admission (42” and below) — $27.99

Children 3 and under – Free

Military Admission (Active)* — $27.99

Senior Admission (60+) — $27.99

Annual Pass — $89.99

The Park will open at 10 am every day.

“Our Tribe is excited to offer a family destination near Alabama’s beautiful beaches that will create memories this summer and for years to come,” said Poarch Creek Indians Tribal Chair and CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan. “We are also proud that OWA is positively impacting families living in Foley and the surrounding region through the job creation generated by this development.”

If you are waiting to get your hands on a Wahlburgers burger, the wait will be a little longer. Retail and dining tenants at the park will open in phases, beginning in early September 2017.