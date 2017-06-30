BREAKING: Daphne Pain Doctor Arrested for Theft and Fraud, Now in Federal Custody

DAPHNE, AL (WKRG) — The Alabama Attorney General’s office has announced the arrest of a well-known Daphne pain doctor accused of medicaid fraud and theft of property.

Dr. Rassan M. Tarabein, 58, was arrested this morning and is in federal custody. He is accused of unlawfully distributing schedule II controlled substances, money laundering and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

Tarabein is additionally charged in a federal indictment with numerous related crimes, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Butler for the Southern District of Alabama.

As News 5 reported in October, Tarabein’s business, the Eastern Shore Neurology and Pain Center in Daphne, was raided by federal agents. Investigators were seen removing boxes and leaving with computer equipment. Federal agents also raided Tarabein’s home in Fairhope.

Eight months later, a Montgomery County Grand Jury was presented evidence by Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unity and indicted Dr. Tarabein. He faces potential penalties of one to 10 years for Medicaid fraud, a class C felony, and two to 20 years for first-degree theft of property, a class B felony.

“I am pleased to partner with our federal law enforcement colleagues to protect precious state Medicaid resources,” Marshall said in a release. “I hope that this case will serve as a warning to others who might be tempted to steal taxpayer money allocated to protect our most vulnerable citizens.”

The federal indictment alleges that from around 2004 to late June 2017, Tarabein ran a money mill at the clinic, where he induced patients to continue to return to ESNPC so that he could bill health care benefit programs for medically unnecessary tests and procedures.

At ESNPC, Tarabein provided services relating to neurology and pain management, such as spinal injections.