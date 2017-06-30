Attempted Murder Suspects Both Behind Bars in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Monika Jenkins has been taken into police custody, according to a tweet from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Jenkins, along with Jerald Jenkins, were wanted for two attempted murders in the Pensacola area.

Jerald Jenkins was arrested Wednesday and Monika was arrested Friday morning. Jerald Jenkins was charged with homicide and aggravated assault.

Jenkins was wanted for two stabbing incidents in Pensacola. According to authorities, Jenkins stabbed someone on Guerlain Way and attempted to stab someone else on Clio Drive.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post an update when it becomes available.