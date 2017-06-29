Watch: Pregnant Woman Runs Down Alleged Thief in Walmart Parking Lot

ASHVILLE, NC (CNN)

A pregnant woman who ran over a man who broke into her car is now facing charges.

When a 26-year-old woman in North Carolina found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot, she chased him. She couldn’t catch him, so she jumped behind the wheel of her vehicle. What happened next is scary and disturbing to watch.

“Get out of the way!” someone screams on the video of the chaotic scene in the parking lot of an Asheville North Carolina Walmart as a man is hit by a woman driving an SUV.

“She slammed on her brakes, crammed it in reverse, and ran over the median there in between and hit him in the back. I mean she, just he was running and she just flat hit him,” says Janice Kelle who witnessed the whole thing.

Witnesses say the man who was hit was allegedly going through the woman’s belongings in her SUV. “When I walked out of Walmart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out then me and my friend told him to put it down and what are you doing. She stopped and he ran off and then she came up behind him and hit him with her car,” said Blake Bennett.

When the driver, Christine Braswell, came out to her car, she says she confronted the man before she claims he took off with her purse, “I came back out here and he was with my purse and took off and I took off after him. Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, throwed it in gear and came across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right it’s not fair.”

The man, helped to the curb by the two men who confronted him earlier, sat writhing while paramedics tended to him, eventually taking him to the hospital.

Police say man escaped with minor injuries. Police are charging Robert Raines with breaking and entering, larceny, and damage to property. And the woman who ran him down is also in trouble. Christine Braswell is facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge.