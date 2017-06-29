Vigil Honors Shooting Victim

“I miss her”, said Jasmine Lucky as she broke down in tears over the loss of her friend, 22 year old La’Terica McMillian. Lucky participated in a candlelight vigil Thursday night at Mobile’s Municipal park. Police say Joseph Shavers shot and killed McMillian Sunday on Mobile’s St. Mador Street. Shavers is the father of McMillian’s 3 year old daughter and is being held in Mobile Metro Jail on a murder charge.

Friends and family dressed in purple to spread awareness of domestic violence and shared a message to others who may be victims. “If they getting beat on, just get out of the relationship”, said Keyasha Austin. Lucky added, “If you feel like your relationship ain’t going how you planned on it was going and you feel like that’s all your boyfriend, girlfriend is wanna beat on you..and you feel like your life in danger just to walk away.”