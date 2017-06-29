Tennessee Rapist, Missing Woman Found in Baldwin County

By Published:

Orange Beach Police say Kelvin Montgomery is behind bars. He should have been serving a 12-year sentence for rape, attempted murder, and kidnapping in Tennesse but instead, he has been on the run for almost a year.

Shastah Naumann

 

Montgomery and a woman named Shastah Naumann, who had been reported missing from Arkansas, were discovered on a sailboat in a marina in Josephine living under assumed names.

Rafael Kieffer says Wednesday night Shastah, who they knew as Amy, came over crying and claiming Montgomery, who was known as Mike, was trying to kill her.

Kieffer called authorities who then started putting the pieces of a complicated puzzle together and took the pair into custody.

Montgomery is currently in the Orange Beach City Jail while the investigation continues.  He could face additional charges.  Naumann is in protective custody until her family arrives.

