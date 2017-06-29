“Rumor Has It” Adele is Done Touring

Associated Press
Adele
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2013 file photo, singer Adele performs during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Adele has outpaced Psy on the race to 1 billion views on YouTube. The streaming service announced on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, that the music video for "Hello" greeted its 1 billionth view in 87 days, breaking the 158-day record previously held by Psys "Gangnam Style." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) – Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album “25” will be her last. The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday night show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, “I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

Her announcement comes at the end of a 15-month tour throughout Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand. “Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” she said. The “Hello” singer will perform three more shows in London, finishing her tour on Sunday after a total of 123 performances.

