Rolling Thunder: OWA Amusement Park Shows off New Roller Coaster

The OWA theme park in Baldwin County is showing off one of its biggest attractions and it’s getting noticed. The park rolled out the Rolling Thunder Roller Coaster and posted the video to their Facebook Page. Nearly 100,000 people have watched the video so far. With an 800 foot-long track, the roller coaster is the signature ride at the park.

OWA is planning a big announcement Friday that will likely include the new opening date and ticket prices. Workers have been busy completing the park that was initially set to open in the spring. Tropical Storm Cindy also caused some delays to construction. News 5 will be at the announcement Friday and cover it live on WKRG.com and the WKRG Facebook Page.