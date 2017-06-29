Roadway Issues that may impact your Thursday morning commute

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)-
Here are the current roadways issues:
Crews are still working on I-65 Southbound to I-10 headed Eastbound at the exit ramp.
Two separate accidents right now I 10 eastbound trying to get between Rangeline Road and I-65 (looks like a two to three mile back up there).
A new accident 65 southbound between government and I-10.
An accident government the I-65 Service Road South.
A new one I-10 eastbound between I-65 and dip.
Delays on the Bayway I-10 Westbound into the George Wallace tunnel due to traffic volume. Schillinger just north of Moffett.
Reports from our News 5 Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.