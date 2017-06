MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An 18-wheeler carrying a load of pigs crashed during rush hour early Thursday morning on an interstate in Texas, according to affiliate KTVT.

The big rig crashed into the center median on I-45 around 6:30 a.m. near Wilmer, Tex., turning on it’s side and bursting into flames.

The rig was loaded with hogs, some of which got loose on the highway.

Interstate 45 was closed in both directions. No word on injuries to humans or swine.