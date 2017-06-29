Naomi Jones’ Murder Suspect Robert Howard Enters Not Guilty Plea

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robert Letroy Howard has pleaded not guilty to murdering Naomi Jones.

Howard was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning but instead, his attorney filed a written plea of not guilty and a waiver of appearance.

His next court appearance has not been set.

Howard was arrested June 8 by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the murder of Naomi Jones. Jones’ body was found in Eight Mile Creek in Pensacola days after a large search was conducted throughout Pensacola to find her.

