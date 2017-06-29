LIVE Traffic Blog

5:06 A.M.- We begin your Thursday with a fender bender coming down I 165 south bound there between Bay Bridge Road and Beauregard Street. Mobile Police on the scene of this two car accident that should be clearing soon. We’re looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now, no problems were delays either direction and through the tunnels. In Pensacola there’s an accident Creighton Road there getting close to i-110. All the westbound Lanes of Creighton Road are blocked at this time due to this accident.

Reports from our News 5 Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.