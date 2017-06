MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill Tuesday that would permit service dogs inside of Alabama court rooms. That’s according to a tweet from Gov. Ivey’s official Twitter handle.

After the signing, Gov. Ivey took time to greet one of the four-legged workers.

In the tweet seen at the bottom of this article the Governor states, “It was great to meet a fine service dog today as I signed a bill allowing them in courtrooms. I may have to bring Bear to the Capitol soon.”

It was great to meet a fine service dog today as I signed a bill allowing them in courtrooms. I may have to bring Bear to the Capitol soon. pic.twitter.com/cOyBVzdJ4i — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 27, 2017