Family Outraged to See Dog Tied to Moving Trailer. But is it a Crime?

Andi Isom says she witnesses animal cruelty while driving down the streets of Paducah. She says an SUV in front of her had a dog tethered to a trailer by two ropes.

“Imagine being dangled by your neck and having no control over what’s going to happen next,” says Isom.

Isom sat in horror as she watched the dog struggle for balance.

“I mean, my 9-year-old son could tell this is wrong,” says Isom.

She says her son grabbed the phone and started recording.

“He’s always been around animals his whole life, and he loves them,” says Isom. “So, to see that and to see him get upset about it, it was upsetting for sure.”

Isom posted the video on Facebook. It’s now been shared over a thousand times.

“I posted it so people would be aware that this is not a correct way to transport an animal,” says Isom. “I could see if it had a harness on, but it was clearly around his neck.”

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden says it’s not uncommon to see a dog riding in the bed of a pickup truck, but he says the video of the dog on the trailer is a little alarming.

“I really don’t know why the driver of this vehicle chose to put the dog on the trailer and tie the dog to the trailer,” says Hayden. “I don’t know who the driver is. I was just asked to look at the video this morning, but certainly folks should be cognizant of the fact that things that you do may alarm or upset others.”

Hayden says according to Kentucky law, it’s not considered animal abuse, neglect, cruelty or torture.

“It’s inhumane,” says Isom. “People should know to treat their animals with more respect than that. I don’t know if it even has to be a law. It should just be common sense.”

Isom says she called police to report the driver, but because she couldn’t see the license plate, emergency dispatch told her there was nothing they could do. She says she doesn’t want to get the driver in trouble. She just wants that person to know what they did was wrong.

