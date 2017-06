Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Fire investigators believe an early morning house fire was caused by a child knocking over a candle.



Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the home after midnight Thursday in the 2000 block of Osage Street.

Five people were inside the home at the time of the fire including three adults and two children, ages 4 and 16 months.

The owners of the house were rushed to the hospital after they suffered smoke inhalation. The fire caused an estimated $75,000 worth of damage.