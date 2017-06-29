BREAKING: Prichard Police Investigating 2 Shootings

By Published:

Prichard, AL (WKRG) – Prichard Police are investigating two shootings.

Sgt. Robert Martin with Prichard Police tells News 5 they received a call around 10:30 Wednesday night about a shooting at Ridge Manor Apartments on Wolf Ridge Road.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim, a male, had been shot at least twice.

He died on scene.

Police are searching for a suspect and this case is being investigated as a homicide.

Around 30 minutes later, Prichard Police responded to another shooting on Harriet Avenue.

The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Martin tells News 5 they do have a potential suspect in this case.

 

 

