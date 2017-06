Related Coverage Duo Wanted on Attempted Murder Charges

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested one of two people wanted for a stabbing on Guerlain Way in Pensacola.

Jerald Jenkins, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with homicide and aggravated assault.

According to law enforcement, Jenkins attempted to stab a second victim on Cilo Drive.

Authorities are still looking for a second suspect, Monika Jenkins, who they believe participated in the stabbings.