Apps Predators Use: Five Apps Experts Warn Against for Kids and Teens

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — On Thursday night, News 5 Investigates brought you into the offices of local cyber-intelligence divisions to bring you the “Apps Predators Use.”

Our experts from Mobile Police, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and Child Advocacy Center of Mobile demonstrated the dangers of giving smartphones and tablets to children. If not properly monitored, kids are prone to download messaging apps that expose them to child predators who lurk online, waiting to talk to their next victim.

The experts highlighted FIVE apps that parents should uninstall if discovered on a child’s device:

Kik

“One of the apps most dangerous for curious teenagers. Known for it’s large user base, the private messaging app has developed a reputation for sexting and anonymous conversations.” Yik Yak

“Unique in that this app is GPS-based. The program steers users to chat with others within a few miles of their location.” Yellow

“A newcomer to the list, Yellow has been nicknamed ‘Tinder for Teens.’ The online dating app is becoming increasingly popular with kids who are lying about their date of birth for access.” Ask.fm

“The ultimate attention-seeking app. Users pose questions and wait for answers from anonymous users, often time leading to longer conversations.” Live.ly

“Most troublesome in that this is a live-streaming app. Kids and teens are hosting private shows from the confines of their home, usually their bedrooms, often times divulging personal details.”

