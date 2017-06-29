Alabama Couple’s Proposal Photo Goes Viral

Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.”We just feel in love, instantly,” said Myers.

But it wasn’t love at first sight. They saw each other at church for four years and never had a long conversation. That’s until Murphy missed a few Saturdays and Lucinda noticed.

“What did you say?” asked Wilson. “I haven’t seen your beautiful smile lately is what I said,” said Myers.

Murphy was married for 41 years before his wife died in 2013. He wasn’t looking for love but says it just happened.

They started dating in April of this year. Murphy popped the question a month later, and the two set a date for July 29, 2017.

“I just know, I knew she was a Godsend,” said Wilson. “She is who I need. She gave me my balance back.”

Wilson said the engagement photo shoot was his daughter’s idea. As for the photo, it was photographer Gianna Snell’s choice.

Snell said in a blog post she believes the photograph was so well received on social media because, “it gives so many hope that they should never give up on their dream of finding love. It shows us that new love is not just for the young, but for the seasoned. It reveals that its never too late to believe that you will smile again, dance gain, love again.”

“She made the sign,” said Wilson. “I think it was just part of one of the things she thought would be a good idea. So she said hold up the sign and be real excited. Well, that wasn’t difficult with or without the sign. We were excited anyway.”