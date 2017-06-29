20+ Arrested in Mobile County Warrant Sweep

A massive warrant roundup was executed Thursday night in Mobile County.

Mobile County sheriff’s deputies and the US Marshall’s Task Force attempted to serve over 60 warrants handed down by the grand jury.

They split into 6 teams sweeping different areas of Mobile County.

“All the warrants we are serving are felonies these are all grand jury indictments,” said Sgt. Joe Mahoney of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. “We are doing a range from felony theft to distribution of narcotics.”

At last count, officers executed 24 warrants, including at least one individual charged with manslaughter.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they will release more details on who was arrested on Friday.