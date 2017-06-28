Vigil Held for Mobile Teen Killed in Car Accident

A vigil was held Wednesday evening for a Mobile teenager killed earlier this month in a traffic accident in Miami.

Several friends and family members came to Causey Middle School in remembrance of Ramon Mejias.

“He had a lot of friends that loved him and cared about him. And I am very grateful for everyone that showed up here to give him the love and support. It means a lot to me,” said Mejias’ mother BiBi Castro.

The accident happened on Saturday, June 10th, 2017 on the Florida Turnpike southwest of Miami. The accident claimed the life of 14-year-old Ramon Antonio Mejias. He left behind two brothers, a sister and his mother. Ramon’s younger brother, Johnathan is in the hospital recovering from surgery. According to a GoFundMe Page, Ramon’s brothers, Damian and younger brother Johnathan, were in the car with him.

At least one of the brothers was airlifted for treatment.

A GoFundMe page has been created by Ramon’s mother.