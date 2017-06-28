Victim Identified in Murder at Gas Station in Mobile

Mobile police say Willie Lewis shot and killed Levanghte Manassa Monday at the Texaco gas station on Moffett Road and I-65.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Court documents reveal the victim in a murder Monday afternoon at a gas station in Mobile.

Levanghte Manassa was gunned down at the Texaco Gas Station on Moffett Road. Tuesday morning, Mobile Police arrested 25-year-old Willie Lewis for the murder.

A witness, who works at a nearby business, saw the shooting and explained what happened to News 5.  He says a man pulled up to a gas pump and a second car pulled up behind him. The man in the first car fired multiple shots through his back window at the second driver. At some point, his gun jammed. He got out of the car, threw the gun down on the ground, and put his hands up. The second driver then fired at least two shots, fatally killing the man.

