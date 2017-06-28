Pensacola Police Officer Receiving Lifesaving Award

On Thursday, June 29th, Pensacola Police Officer Greg Gomez is receiving an award for saving a woman’s life.

The Florida Police Chiefs Association will be presented at 11 a.m. in the Hagler Mason Conference Room at City Hall during the monthly employee recognition program.

According to a release from the department, Gomez is receiving the award for an event that happened back in September. Gomez responded to a call of a woman who was standing on a bridge over Interstate 110. He feared she was going to jump the 30 to 40 feet to the road below, so he approached without hesitation and grabbed her, pulling her to safety.

Gomez will also be receiving a congratulatory letter and certificate from Congressman Matt Gaetz during the ceremony.

Gomez was hired as a cadet by the Pensacola Police Department on March 17th, 2014. He was promoted to a police officer on March 30th, 2015. Gomez is also a sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves 3rd Force Recon Co. in Mobile, AL.