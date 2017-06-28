New Beach Express Program Coming in Baldwin

Orange Beach, AL (WKRG)

Some good news for frequent beach travelers. The organization that runs the toll system in Orange Beach plans on announcing some changes this morning. The Baldwin Beach Express is one of the main routes to the beach. The changes will hopefully speed things up at the toll.

A news conference is planned for 10 a.m. A news release says a third lane and lower fares are coming. They’re calling it Beach Express Go! That’s all we know so far. We’ll have more on the announcement later this morning online and on-air.