Live Traffic Blog

6:55 a.m.-It’s been a smooth start to our Wednesday morning commute on the bayway and the causeway. Both directions to running smoothly but traffic volume has picked up a good bit headed towards Mobile from the Eastern Shore but nothing out of the ordinary. Both tunnels flowing along freely right now. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents in the Mobile or Baldwin County area. We’re looking good coming down I-65. In Pensacola a new trouble spot as popped up there Highway 29 and Old Chemstrand Road north of Pensacola. Watch for a little delay there is Florida Highway Patrol headed to the scene beyond that though everything else looks good.

6:35 a.m.- If your Wednesday morning schedule requires you to be out on the roadways over the next few minutes and need to take the Bayway or Causeway, both are moving along nicely both directions without any major delays. We do see traffic volume pretty heavy headed towards Mobile. Through both tunnels we’re moving along smoothly. We had an earlier accident Airport at University that has since been cleared. No problems coming down I-65 to the I-10 interchange. Mobile police reporting no accidents and Pensacola Police also not on the scene of any trouble spots as well.

6:10 a.m.- Mobile Police beginning there Wednesday morning with an accident at Airport at University. Watch for a little delay there while they try and get that taken care of. We’re looking good crossing the Bayway and Causeway right now as traffic volume has picked up headed towards Mobile. Through both tunnels moving along smoothly, no trouble spots in Baldwin County right now. Pensacola police reporting no accidents but Florida Highway Patrol headed the scene of an accident I-10 eastbound around the 31 mile marker near the highway 87 exit there just east of Milton.

5:55 a.m.- As you get up and going here on this early Wednesday in Mobile we’ve got a fender bender there Airport at University. Mobile police on the scene trying to get that taken care of. We’re looking good both directions on the Bayway and Causeway right now, no problems or delays either way also looking good through the tunnels as well. On the Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol is headed the scene of an accident I-10 headed eastbound around the 31 mile marker. That’s East Milton there near Highway 87. Beyond that though no other trouble spots.

5:35 a.m.- It’s a good-looking start for your Wednesday on the bay way and Causeway so far this morning, flowing along nicely both directions. No problems in the Bankhead or George Wallace tunnel. Late last night we did have an accident where an 18-wheeler got stuck in the Bankhead tunnel but that has since been cleared so no more delay. A new fender bender Airport at University, watch for a little delay there as Mobile Police heads to the scene. Highway Patrol still on the scene of that accident in the Elsanor Community in Baldwin County, Highway 90 near County Road 87 and we’re problem-free in Pensacola.

5:06 a.m.- It’s a good-looking start for your Wednesday morning commute on the Bayway and Causeway. Both directions running smoothly with no delay and light traffic volume. We’re looking good through the tunnels. In Mobile we’re accident-free according to Mobile Police. Alabama Highway Patrol headed the scene of a two car fender bender in the Elsanor Community there on Highway 90 near the 71 mile marker. That’s pretty close to County Road 87 so a little bit of a delay there but problem-free driving right now through Pensacola.