Investigators Dig For Answers In Warrington

Warrington, Florida (WKRG) – Investigators spent Wednesday digging for answers behind a home on Sullivan Road in Pensacola’s Warrington community.

The investigation began around 11:30 a.m. when Escambia County Sheriff’s Investigators responded to a death investigation call at a home on 12 Sullivan Road.

Area neighbors tell us it’s not the first time they’ve seen investigators working around their homes. One neighbor told News 5 they heard gun shots a few months ago.

Another neighbor shared these photos with our crew.

Others told News 5 that a body was removed from the back yard of the home. Our crew on the scene could even see a hole in the backyard from a neighbor’s side yard.

Florida State Attorney Bill Eddins announced a news conference would be held tomorrow at 10 a.m. regarding an investigation involving a missing person headed by the Pensacola Police Department, with additional assistance from other agencies.

