Family and Friends Prepare to Say Goodbye to Woman Killed in Domestic Violence

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

A man accused of killing the mother of his child will remain behind bars for the time being in Mobile Metro Jail. Today a judge upheld a bond for 28-year-old Joseph Shavers. He’s accused of killing former girlfriend La’Terica Denise McMillian. A small memorial has been growing outside her home. “Her spirit still lives here with us and we just want to show some respect for my cousin,” said cousin Robert McMillian.

Mobile Police arrested the victim’s former boyfriend and father of her child, Joseph Shavers. Today a judge upheld his $150,000 bond. A prosecutor said in court today Shavers walked up to the car McMillian was sitting in and opened fire. Family members say there were signs of trouble in McMillian’s relationship with Shavers.

Robert McMillian, victim’s cousin: “He was just harassing her, trying to take control of her life like he wanted her miserable,” said McMillian. To spread awareness of domestic violence they’re planning a candlelight vigil Thursday evening at 6:45 at Municipal Park to honor her. Attendees are asked to wear purple for domestic violence awareness.