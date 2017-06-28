Bond Revoked for Murder Suspect in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A murder suspect is back behind bars after a judge decided to revoke his bond following two arrests unrelated to the murder charge.

Erick Toomer was charged in the murder of Mary Faulk back in February. Toomer and two other juvenile suspects were arrested for the murder of Faulk. All three suspects were charged with murder.

Since the murder charge, Toomer has been arrested twice by authorities in Mobile County while he was out on bond. The first arrest came in May when Toomer was arrested for public intoxication after a homeowner complained about Toomer being on his property.

Toomer was arrested again on June 11 and charged with harassment. According to court documents, the arrest stemmed from an alleged threat that took place at the end of May. The court documents claim Toomer threw rocks at someone and then rode by his home yelling, “you’re going to come up missing, I am going to shoot your B**** Punk A**.”

The murder case against Toomer and the other two suspects has been bound over to a Grand Jury. Toomer will remain in jail until the trial.